OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $20.38 Million in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 406,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,382,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 356,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

