OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $66.06 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 652,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,062,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock remained flat at $$100.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 133,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $77.34 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

