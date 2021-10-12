OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,375 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

