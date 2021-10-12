OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $472.36 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,564,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,358,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 16.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.45% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,991,312. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

