OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 303,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.