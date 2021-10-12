OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 667,980 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 667,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,641,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.87% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Freed Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 537,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 901.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,667,000.

ONEQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,033. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

