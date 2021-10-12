Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.