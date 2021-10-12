Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $17.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00304090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,275 coins and its circulating supply is 562,959 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

