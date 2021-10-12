Omnitude Reaches Market Capitalization of $723,342.53 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $723,342.53 and $374,983.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00218591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00093875 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

