ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,824 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ON Semiconductor worth $138,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

