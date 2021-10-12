ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ONTF opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. ON24 has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $890.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

