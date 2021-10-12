OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.49% of OneSpaWorld worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

