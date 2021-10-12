Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $56.07 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $217.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.2% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

