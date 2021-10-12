Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stake Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.88% of Open Lending worth $47,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

