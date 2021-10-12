Open Platform (OPEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,881.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $11,881.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00215711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00093947 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

