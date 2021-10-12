Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $113,796.79 and $343.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00220039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00093548 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

