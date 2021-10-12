OpenOcean (OOE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.28 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $52.69 million and $2.28 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.