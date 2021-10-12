Opium (OPIUM) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Opium has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $114.01 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00003906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00124010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00077588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.79 or 0.99923755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.31 or 0.06187634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

