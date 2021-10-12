Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 114,504 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Oracle worth $450,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

ORCL stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. 145,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

