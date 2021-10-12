Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

ORCL opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.