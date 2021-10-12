Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €10.10 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.51 ($14.72).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.91. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

