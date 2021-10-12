Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €13.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on Orange in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.51 ($14.72).

Orange stock opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.91. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

