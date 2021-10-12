OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report $47.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $48.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

OSUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of 155.57 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

