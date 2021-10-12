Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ORC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,263. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.