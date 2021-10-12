Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Shares of OROVF stock remained flat at $$15.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.