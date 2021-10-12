Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $489,234.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.49 or 1.00151168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.05903171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

