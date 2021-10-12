Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 7,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 232,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $823.29 million and a P/E ratio of -32.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Orla Mining by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 586,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after buying an additional 324,409 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

