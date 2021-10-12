Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $235,251.18 and $128,565.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

