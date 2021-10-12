Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 56,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,015.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

