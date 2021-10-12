Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

OSK opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

