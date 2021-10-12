Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

Oshkosh stock opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 72,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

