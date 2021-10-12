Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,639,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,255,847.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Robert Wares acquired 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,640.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares bought 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares acquired 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

Shares of CVE:OM traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. 184,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.