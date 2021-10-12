Ouroboros (OURO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,909.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $563.34 and $13,909.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

