OWNDATA Trading Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $563,256.95 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.38 or 0.00502370 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.59 or 0.01018628 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

