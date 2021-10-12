Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.25 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and $71,213.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,281.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.08 or 0.06213538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00306164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.52 or 0.01043895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00491855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.81 or 0.00386993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00300027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,595,118 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.