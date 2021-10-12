Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OXBDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at $$20.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.