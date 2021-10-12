Oxygen Price Tops $2.14 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $134.99 million and approximately $812,687.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,055,744 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

