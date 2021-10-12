PAC Global Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00111410 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.29 or 0.00712381 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars.

