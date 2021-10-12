Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTVE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 82,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after buying an additional 313,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
