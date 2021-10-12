Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTVE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 82,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after buying an additional 313,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

