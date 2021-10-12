PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

