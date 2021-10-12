Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $499.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.49 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $502.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.26.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

