Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$407,970.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,490.
Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.28. 352,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$27.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.
