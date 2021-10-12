Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

