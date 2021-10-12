Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 1,806.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

