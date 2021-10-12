Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

