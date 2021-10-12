ParallelCoin Market Cap Reaches $18,539.74 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $18,539.74 and $5.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00309755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

