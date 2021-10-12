Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

POU opened at C$20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.34. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$20.62.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POU shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,267.06. Insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 in the last ninety days.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

