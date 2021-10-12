Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.34

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as high as C$20.62. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$20.17, with a volume of 238,451 shares.

POU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,646.90. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

