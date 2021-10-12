Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.20. 172,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.73 billion, a PE ratio of 284.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.