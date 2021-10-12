Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $15.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.86. 67,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,251. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.